New York Mets

Mets Merized

Baseball Prospects Ranks Gimenez, Alonso Among Top 40 Prospects

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 13m

Baseball Prospectus has released their list of the top 101 prospects in baseball, and to not much surprise, Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso were the only two Mets prospects to make the list. What

Tweets