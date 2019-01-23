New York Mets

Baseball Essential
Gettyimages-1038886662

Asdrubal Cabrera is a Perfect Addition to the Rebuilding Rangers

by: Tom Dorsa Baseball Essential 31m

On Tuesday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that the Texas Rangers signed infielder Asdrubal Cabrera to a one-year deal worth less than $5 million. Rosenthal tweeted that the Rangers plan to use Cabrera at third base, a position left open by...

Tweets