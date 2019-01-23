New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-06-at-7.48.32-pm

Stephanie the Mets fan drinks too much wine

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

Stephanie, I think we need to talk.  It’s fine to have some wine now and then, but a personalized Mets wine glass?  You are asking us to help you, aren’t you? Add Mets Police to Apple News Start your baby off wrong with the black swoosh wrong font...

Tweets