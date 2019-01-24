New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-12-10-at-9.26.40-pm

Mets Police Morning Laziness: I click-bait you with Good Thing Cespedes Didn’t Lose Any Diamonds In A Library To Fix The Wall

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 58s

Looks like Robinson Cano’s Winter Ball team won.   Robinson says.. thank God we achieved what we wanted so much congratulations to all the players tremendous work Or at least that’s what Google tells me.  Anyway Instagram’s embedding technology Is...

Tweets