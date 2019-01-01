New York Mets
WATCH: Should Hall of Fame as we know it cease to exist?
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Before the new Hall of Fame class was announced on Tuesday, SNY's Andy Martino argued that due in part to the vitriol caused by the debates of who belongs in and who belongs out, the Hall as we know it should cease to exist.
