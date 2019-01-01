New York Mets

Stop Counting On Cespedes

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 11m

Things had gotten so bad for Yoenis Cespedes he asked the Mets to consider moving him to first base. During his rehab assignment before he could only withstand one game as a DH, Cespedes would actu…

    D.J. Short @djshort 3m
    Brodie literally said at one point that he wanted to eliminate as many "ifs" as possible. Relying on Cespedes to not only return in the second half but also be the same player is asking a lot for a team who says they are all-in this year.
    James Wagner
    Asked about Manny Machado & Bryce Harper, Wilpon said the team in confident in its lefty OFs, haven’t seen a price vs. value they like, hope Yoenis Céspedes will return for second half. “I don’t know how many teams have two $30 million players.”
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 8m
    Reminder that Jeff Wilpon said that some of the insurance money they recoup would go back into payroll.
    Anthony DiComo
    This is as expansive as Jeff Wilpon has been on the Mets' payroll in some time: https://t.co/RRfLx2sZqh
    New York Post Sports @nypostsports 8m
    The league can't even figure out how to respond to the controversy https://t.co/NZQauIvGaw
    Michael Baron @michaelgbaron 8m
    I commend Brodie Van Wagenen for transforming the roster. The #Mets are definitely better now than they were at the end of the season. But 1) there’s more to do, 2) they have a real opportunity to win now and for a long time, 3) payroll is not much higher than in 2018. Go for it.
    MLB Trade Rumors @mlbtraderumors 8m
    The latest buzz on the #Mets, including which player has been getting trade interest from rival teams: https://t.co/2x1cXBIaMy
    D.J. Short @djshort 9m
    So what about Harper and Machado?
    James Wagner
    Part of the motivation for pushing to get this deal done was to block Diaz from going to the Phillies, which was a distinct possibility, Wilpon said.
