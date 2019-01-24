New York Mets

New York Post
Jeff-wilpon

Jeff Wilpon uses Yoenis Cespedes as Mets’ excuse to pass on Harper, Machado

by: Howie Kussoy New York Post 2h

Spring training starts in less than a month, and two of the most attractive free agents in baseball history (Bryce Harper, Manny Machado) still don’t know where they will play this upcoming

Tweets