New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Brass Discusses Reluctance to Go After Harper or Machado
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 2h
In a series of excerpts released by Tim Britton of The Athletic on Thursday afternoon, New York Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon and general manager Brodie Van Wagenen gave some insight as
Tweets
-
Latest Post: Mickey Jannis: A Knuckleballer’s Journey, Part 3 https://t.co/5evNC9vMla #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets legend Mookie Wilson talks about his #SpringTraining prep and shares some funny spring stories from @MetsFantasyCamp. Full video ?: https://t.co/ncYlNKLHl0Official Team Account
-
He's ready to reclaim the Universal championship https://t.co/Lxr8f0VEb5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jordany Valdespin (hot off MVP in LIDOM and Atlantic League POTY) has signed with Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There really isn’t any good reason why the #Mets shouldn’t be in the mix for a star like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Sign one of them, preferably Harper in my opinion, and you really put the team over the edge #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets aren't in on Harper/Machado, and one reason is Cespedes. How much the $110-million man can contribute is unknown, but, because of his salary/team expecting him to, he can make or break the season. A look at the Cespedes situation: https://t.co/9EGy3RDfsBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets