New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Reason for Mets not pursuing Bryce Harper of Manny Machado will leave fans fuming ... again - NY Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 1h
The Mets will not be unmasked as the “mystery team,” courting Manny Machado. They also are not going to be the team that swoops in at the last minute and grabs Bryce Harper - even at a reduced price.
Tweets
-
Latest Post: Mickey Jannis: A Knuckleballer’s Journey, Part 3 https://t.co/5evNC9vMla #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
#Mets legend Mookie Wilson talks about his #SpringTraining prep and shares some funny spring stories from @MetsFantasyCamp. Full video ?: https://t.co/ncYlNKLHl0Official Team Account
-
He's ready to reclaim the Universal championship https://t.co/Lxr8f0VEb5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jordany Valdespin (hot off MVP in LIDOM and Atlantic League POTY) has signed with Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There really isn’t any good reason why the #Mets shouldn’t be in the mix for a star like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Sign one of them, preferably Harper in my opinion, and you really put the team over the edge #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Mets aren't in on Harper/Machado, and one reason is Cespedes. How much the $110-million man can contribute is unknown, but, because of his salary/team expecting him to, he can make or break the season. A look at the Cespedes situation: https://t.co/9EGy3RDfsBBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets