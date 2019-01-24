New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2019-01-24-at-4.06.33-pm

M Caps? Orange Jerseys? Let’s recklessly speculate about the Mets 2019 Spring Training uniforms

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 51m

So I saw this on Fans Edge.  Hmmm.  There’s usually an S where that M is…. And I saw this on Federal Baseball Hmmmm. You don’t suppose the Mets would do a cap with an M on it, do you?  DO YOU? Concurrent to all this, someone said something that...

Tweets