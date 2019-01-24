New York Mets
M Caps? Orange Jerseys? Let’s recklessly speculate about the Mets 2019 Spring Training uniforms
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 51m
So I saw this on Fans Edge. Hmmm. There’s usually an S where that M is…. And I saw this on Federal Baseball Hmmmm. You don’t suppose the Mets would do a cap with an M on it, do you? DO YOU? Concurrent to all this, someone said something that...
Tweets
#Mets legend Mookie Wilson talks about his #SpringTraining prep and shares some funny spring stories from @MetsFantasyCamp. Full video ?: https://t.co/ncYlNKLHl0Official Team Account
He's ready to reclaim the Universal championship https://t.co/Lxr8f0VEb5Blogger / Podcaster
Jordany Valdespin (hot off MVP in LIDOM and Atlantic League POTY) has signed with Toros de Tijuana in the Mexican League.Blogger / Podcaster
There really isn’t any good reason why the #Mets shouldn’t be in the mix for a star like Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Sign one of them, preferably Harper in my opinion, and you really put the team over the edge #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets aren't in on Harper/Machado, and one reason is Cespedes. How much the $110-million man can contribute is unknown, but, because of his salary/team expecting him to, he can make or break the season. A look at the Cespedes situation: https://t.co/9EGy3RDfsBBeat Writer / Columnist
My latest @ForbesSports: Bryce Harper, Manny Machado and Jeff Wilpon's latest payroll claims in context #Mets https://t.co/hHKt2p1jNDBeat Writer / Columnist
