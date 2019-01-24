New York Mets

Behold the 2019 Mets St. Patrick’s Day cap

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 51m

I have now seen this from two trustworthy sources, so here ya go.  Thanks to Nick for being a bro and sending this up. Mets St. Patrick’s Day Cap 2019! ? @metspolice @Mediagoon @UniWatch @sportslogosnet pic.twitter.com/1eLr8jXFQ0 — Nick Jones (@nickyj

