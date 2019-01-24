New York Mets
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets say no timeline on getting Jacob deGrom locked up with a long-term deal - NY Daily News
by: Kristie Ackert — NY Daily News 29m
Jacob deGrom will collect his Cy Young this weekend at the BBWAA’s annual dinner in New York, but even with the clock ticking on the report date for pitchers and catcher, the Mets’ right-hander doesn’t have a contract extension.
