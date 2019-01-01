New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
No Bryce Harper, Manny Machado for Mets? Front office points to Yoenis Cespedes, payroll
by: Matt Ehalt, MLB writer — North Jersey 9m
The Mets are not going to sign Bryce Harper or Manny Machado, and it all ties back to the team re-signing Yoenis Cespedes
Tweets
-
Braves have expressed some level of interest in Machado throughout, as previously reported, but they’re not the most aggressive team and I don’t think they’re one of the under the radar meetings that MM had ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun night at the Mets season ticket Q&ATV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JasonMikeKatz: @nymets945 @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick @PSLToFlushing @michaelgbaron Brodie said he looked at the team being 8 or 9 pieces away when he took the job, not 1 or 2. This was a breath of fresh air to hear outloud, actually.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff Wilpon Sticks Foot in Mouth https://t.co/4a13OJnHt8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JasonMikeKatz: @nymets945 @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick @PSLToFlushing @michaelgbaron FWIW, Adam Guttridge was pretty much pushed into the lime light. They discussed analytics at length and I'm sure tried to show they are making emphasis of it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Length of the court...MBB: ??? OMG! ELI PEMBERTON TO END THE FIRST HALF FOR #HOFSTRA! FULL COURT! PRIDE LEADS, 42-33. #RoarWithPride #SCtop10 #SCtop10 #SCtop10 https://t.co/Lc6wwfua7qBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets