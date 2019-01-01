New York Mets

Big League Stew
Mets say they can't afford Bryce Harper and Manny Machado, but that claim rings hollow

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 11m

Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen defended his team&apos;s decision to not pursue top free agents Bryce Harper and Manny Machado on Thursday.

