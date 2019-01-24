New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Van Wagenen, Wilpon: Mets considered FA stars
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 14m
NEW YORK -- Despite acknowledging that the Mets discussed the possibility of adding Bryce Harper or Manny Machado this winter, general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon essentially confirmed on Thursday that they...
Tweets
-
Braves have expressed some level of interest in Machado throughout, as previously reported, but they’re not the most aggressive team and I don’t think they’re one of the under the radar meetings that MM had ...Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Fun night at the Mets season ticket Q&ATV / Radio Personality
-
RT @JasonMikeKatz: @nymets945 @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick @PSLToFlushing @michaelgbaron Brodie said he looked at the team being 8 or 9 pieces away when he took the job, not 1 or 2. This was a breath of fresh air to hear outloud, actually.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Jeff Wilpon Sticks Foot in Mouth https://t.co/4a13OJnHt8Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JasonMikeKatz: @nymets945 @mikemayerMMO @Jacob_Resnick @PSLToFlushing @michaelgbaron FWIW, Adam Guttridge was pretty much pushed into the lime light. They discussed analytics at length and I'm sure tried to show they are making emphasis of it.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Length of the court...MBB: ??? OMG! ELI PEMBERTON TO END THE FIRST HALF FOR #HOFSTRA! FULL COURT! PRIDE LEADS, 42-33. #RoarWithPride #SCtop10 #SCtop10 #SCtop10 https://t.co/Lc6wwfua7qBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets