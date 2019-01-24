New York Mets
Mets cite Yoenis Cespedes' salary as reason for not pursuing Bryce Harper, Manny Machado | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated January 24, 2019 6:49 PM — Newsday 8m
Jeff Wilpon and Brodie Van Wagenen express faith in the injured outfielder even though he's expected to miss at least half, if not all, of the 2019 season.
