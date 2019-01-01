New York Mets
WATCH: Mets top prospect Peter Alonso say he wants 'to be the guy'
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 9m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen has made it clear that top prospect 1B Peter Alonso will have a good shot to win the Opening Day job out of Spring Training this year. And that's the only goal he has in mind at the moment.
