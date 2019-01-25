New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Police Morning Laziness: blocked by The Virus. Plus I’m still sick.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
SLACKISH REACTION: The media is losing their mind that the Mets won’t sign Harper or Marchado. I wrote at length about this last night. I noticed I have been blocked by The Virus! I guess he doesn’t like the way I beat up women. Oh wait, I don’t...
Tweets
-
RT @BobsBlitz: Senior WFAN message board members call on Entercom to fire Jerry Recco & Gregg Giannotti | Bob's Blitz https://t.co/qhQYValntS via @BobsBlitzBlogger / Podcaster
-
18 days until #Mets pitchers and catchers officially report to Port St. Lucie...Blogger / Podcaster
-
M Caps? Orange Jerseys? Let’s recklessly speculate about the Mets 2019 Spring Training uniforms https://t.co/GZhTJGNgTPBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @swfc: A record number of Owls supporters' groups will be meeting up in America to watch this weekend's cup clash against @ChelseaFC . Brilliant support from @owlsamericas ? #swfc Read all about it here ?https://t.co/h626stQbMX https://t.co/C5UYAbQPTUBlogger / Podcaster
-
Machado is such a franchise player the Dodgers let him walk and kept Justin Turner.... think about thatBlogger / Podcaster
-
A strong case can be made that the three greatest men’s tennis players of alltime are currently playing. Not sure that’s ever happened before in any sport. #roger #rafa #novakBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets