MLB rumors: Bryce Harper sweepstakes down to Phillies and White Sox?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 4m

With A.J. Pollock signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper's market could be down to the Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox.

