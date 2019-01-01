New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11188557_154511658_lowres

Todd Frazier Welcomes New Role With Open Arms

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 48s

In an interview with Matt Ehalt of The Record, New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier spoke in depth regarding his role in 2019, his feelings on the Jed Lowrie trade, and his high expectations f

Tweets