New York Mets

Mets Merized
7585956832_img_0748

MMO 2019 Top 25 Prospects: No. 22, Luis Carpio

by: Christopher Soto Mets Merized Online 15m

Position: 2B/SS B/T: R/R Age: 7/11/97 (21) Acquired: Signed as an International Free Agent from Venezuela (7/11/13) Previous Rank: 40 2018 Stats (St. Lucie and

Tweets