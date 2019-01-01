Congrats to Deesha on the job, and congrats to me for no longer being the newest/youngest person on the beat.

Deesha Thosar *Some very exciting personal news: I'm thrilled to announce I have accepted a position as the Mets beat reporter for the @ NYDailyNews , starting 2/12 for spring training in Port St. Lucie.* New & old #Mets friends, I hope you'll follow along this season. Let the countdown begin!