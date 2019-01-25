New York Mets

The Mets Police


Sources: Mets sign someone named Justin Wilson to 2 year $10 million deal

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 45m

Mets Police sources tell us that the Mets have signed someone named Justin Wilson. Mr. Wilson, who I have never heard of, appears to be a relief pitcher who even was a Yankee at some point. Interestingly, Wilson is not repped by CAA!  He is however...

