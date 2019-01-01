New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets continue to build bullpen, sign Justin Wilson to two-year deal
by: SNY — Yahoo Sports 17m
Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen continues to follow through on his pledge to spread the Mets' resources around the roster, rather than burn them on one or two players.
Tweets
-
Another good hireLongtime #Expos PR director and now former Toronto Star columnist @RGriffinStar has joined Blue Jays as new head of PR.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
???? Take a look at the 2019 #FreeShirtFriday designs! https://t.co/pduq6pLi3SOfficial Team Account
-
Walks have been a major issue at times for Justin Wilson, but as a bullpen-depth signing it's a solid move by the Mets. Career-wise he hasn't been a lefty specialist, but did hold lefties to a .190 BA last season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Missed this yesterday. Would significantly change how teams manipulate their 25-man rosters.AP source: Major League Baseball has proposed going back to a 15-day disabled list and increasing the time optioned players usually must spend in the minor leagues. by @ronaldblum: https://t.co/6hIGAPv1e1 https://t.co/KzC4X6KR1SBeat Writer / Columnist
-
According to @statcast, Justin Wilson's fastball velocity was in the 72nd percentile among pitchers in 2018. His K% was 86th percentile and the spin on his fastball was 82nd percentile. #Mets #LGMWalks were high for Justin Wilson last year (33) though he also struck out a ton of batters (69) in 54.2 innings. Still averaged 95 mph on his fastball last year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great news about my first book today.. journalism professors in NY area are making Press Box Revolution required reading 4 their students...One reached out to me and said, "Thanks Rich I have my game plan thanks to you." My 2nd book Miracle of 69 coming out in JuneBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets