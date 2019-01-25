New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Mets agree to two-year, $10 million deal with reliever Justin Wilson, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated January 25, 2019 3:00 PM Newsday 16m

The Mets on Friday agreed to terms with former Yankees lefthanded reliever Justin Wilson on a two-year, $10-million contract, a baseball source confirmed. The Mets did not announce the deal, which is

Tweets