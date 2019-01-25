New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets agree to two-year, $10 million deal with reliever Justin Wilson, source says | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @therealarieber Updated January 25, 2019 3:00 PM — Newsday 16m
The Mets on Friday agreed to terms with former Yankees lefthanded reliever Justin Wilson on a two-year, $10-million contract, a baseball source confirmed. The Mets did not announce the deal, which is
Tweets
-
Another good hireLongtime #Expos PR director and now former Toronto Star columnist @RGriffinStar has joined Blue Jays as new head of PR.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
???? Take a look at the 2019 #FreeShirtFriday designs! https://t.co/pduq6pLi3SOfficial Team Account
-
Walks have been a major issue at times for Justin Wilson, but as a bullpen-depth signing it's a solid move by the Mets. Career-wise he hasn't been a lefty specialist, but did hold lefties to a .190 BA last season.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Missed this yesterday. Would significantly change how teams manipulate their 25-man rosters.AP source: Major League Baseball has proposed going back to a 15-day disabled list and increasing the time optioned players usually must spend in the minor leagues. by @ronaldblum: https://t.co/6hIGAPv1e1 https://t.co/KzC4X6KR1SBeat Writer / Columnist
-
According to @statcast, Justin Wilson's fastball velocity was in the 72nd percentile among pitchers in 2018. His K% was 86th percentile and the spin on his fastball was 82nd percentile. #Mets #LGMWalks were high for Justin Wilson last year (33) though he also struck out a ton of batters (69) in 54.2 innings. Still averaged 95 mph on his fastball last year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Great news about my first book today.. journalism professors in NY area are making Press Box Revolution required reading 4 their students...One reached out to me and said, "Thanks Rich I have my game plan thanks to you." My 2nd book Miracle of 69 coming out in JuneBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets