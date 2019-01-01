New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_11472928_154511658_lowres-e1548448897169

MMO Free Agent Profile: Wade Miley, LHP

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 5m

Wade MileyPosition: SPBats/Throws: L/LAge: November 13, 1986 (32)Traditional Stats: 5-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.215 WHIP, 3.0 BB/9, 5.6 K/9Advanced Stats: 1.5 bWAR, 1.5 fWAR, 159 ERA+, 3.59 FIP

Tweets