It’s the annual – Let’s Make Fun Of The Mets Free Shirt Friday Designs Post – 2019 Edition!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 20m

Hey, maybe if we sneak the 2019 Free Shirt Friday shirts out on a Friday afternoon that stupid blogger won’t notice and do his annual t-shirt mocking post. Oh he’ll notice. Don’t worry, he loves Howie. Doesn’t he give Howie crap for that Mickey...

