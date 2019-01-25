New York Mets

Mets agree to two-year, $10-million deal with reliever Justin Wilson, source says | Newsday

by: Anthony Rieber Updated January 25, 2019 6:42 PM

The former Yankee will become the top lefthander in the Mets' bullpen ... at least for now.

