AP source: Justin Wilson, Mets agree to $10M, 2-year deal
by: The Associated Press — Yahoo Sports 20m
NEW YORK (AP) -- Making another move to bolster their bullpen, the New York Mets agreed to a $10 million, two-year contract with left-hander Justin Wilson.
