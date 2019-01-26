New York Mets

WFAN
Mets Still Shopping, Sign Lefty Reliever Justin Wilson To 2-Year Deal

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

Wilson is already familiar with New York, having pitched for the Yankees in a successful 2015 season where he went 5-0 with a 3.10 ERA in 74 games.

