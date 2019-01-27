New York Mets

Mets: How Mickey Callaway should use Robert Gsellman

The New York Mets will likely use Robert Gsellman in later innings once again this season. However, some splits hint at who it is he should be facing. Robe...

Tweets

    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    1993 Mets Photo Album shows you how bad the home swoosh looked https://t.co/5JQDMRuMUt
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 11m
    2 of my favorite people in the biz--David Wright and Jay Horwitz were honored at Baseball Writers Dinner--Both have helped me so much in my career--and was awesome to have them experience a great moment in front of the entire industry
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 13m
    Doc Gooden and I had a great chat at Baseball Writers Dinner--told me that he was honored to introduce Jacob deGrom for his Cy Young Award presentation. He watches him every time he could--as we all do he loves watching him pitch.
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 15m
    Great to see Ken Singleton honored at Baseball Writers Dinner and @RealMichaelKay was perfect person to introduce him--2 class acts in our biz
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 19m
    The fact that Gil Hodges is not in HOF was mentioned to me numerous times at Baseball Writers Dinner last night--I hope my 69 Met Book can really get that conversation started and help gain momentum for it
    Rich Coutinho @coutinho9 20m
    Was great to chat with @GMBVW after Baseball Writers Dinner which was a great event--Told him abput my second book and he told my first one Press Box Revolution is one he sees in the Met offices. I am very impressed with Brodie--he is a person who has changed culture in the org.
