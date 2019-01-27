New York Mets
deGrom honored for NL Cy at BBWAA dinner
The 96th annual New York Baseball Writers' Association of America Awards Dinner was held on Saturday night at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in Manhattan. As has been tradition, the New York chapter officially presented the BBWAA awards for...
1993 Mets Photo Album shows you how bad the home swoosh looked https://t.co/5JQDMRuMUtBlogger / Podcaster
2 of my favorite people in the biz--David Wright and Jay Horwitz were honored at Baseball Writers Dinner--Both have helped me so much in my career--and was awesome to have them experience a great moment in front of the entire industryBeat Writer / Columnist
Doc Gooden and I had a great chat at Baseball Writers Dinner--told me that he was honored to introduce Jacob deGrom for his Cy Young Award presentation. He watches him every time he could--as we all do he loves watching him pitch.Beat Writer / Columnist
Great to see Ken Singleton honored at Baseball Writers Dinner and @RealMichaelKay was perfect person to introduce him--2 class acts in our bizBeat Writer / Columnist
The fact that Gil Hodges is not in HOF was mentioned to me numerous times at Baseball Writers Dinner last night--I hope my 69 Met Book can really get that conversation started and help gain momentum for itBeat Writer / Columnist
Was great to chat with @GMBVW after Baseball Writers Dinner which was a great event--Told him abput my second book and he told my first one Press Box Revolution is one he sees in the Met offices. I am very impressed with Brodie--he is a person who has changed culture in the org.Beat Writer / Columnist
