New York Mets: Jeff McNeil may struggle without a position
by: Nick Scheurer — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
Jeff McNeil is expected to play all over the field for the New York Mets in 2019. Minus a true position, the shuffle could hurt his production at the plate...
1993 Mets Photo Album shows you how bad the home swoosh looked https://t.co/5JQDMRuMUtBlogger / Podcaster
2 of my favorite people in the biz--David Wright and Jay Horwitz were honored at Baseball Writers Dinner--Both have helped me so much in my career--and was awesome to have them experience a great moment in front of the entire industryBeat Writer / Columnist
Doc Gooden and I had a great chat at Baseball Writers Dinner--told me that he was honored to introduce Jacob deGrom for his Cy Young Award presentation. He watches him every time he could--as we all do he loves watching him pitch.Beat Writer / Columnist
Great to see Ken Singleton honored at Baseball Writers Dinner and @RealMichaelKay was perfect person to introduce him--2 class acts in our bizBeat Writer / Columnist
The fact that Gil Hodges is not in HOF was mentioned to me numerous times at Baseball Writers Dinner last night--I hope my 69 Met Book can really get that conversation started and help gain momentum for itBeat Writer / Columnist
Was great to chat with @GMBVW after Baseball Writers Dinner which was a great event--Told him abput my second book and he told my first one Press Box Revolution is one he sees in the Met offices. I am very impressed with Brodie--he is a person who has changed culture in the org.Beat Writer / Columnist
