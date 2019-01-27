New York Mets

1993 Mets Photo Album shows you how bad the home swoosh looked

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice

Now while I will admit the road swooshes have aged well….the home have not.   This from a 1993 Photo Album you may wish to buy on eBay. I mean that looks terrible.  Maybe a thinner swoosh may have worked? Add Mets Police to Apple News Mets Police...

