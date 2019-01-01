New York Mets

Keith Hernandez Will Undergo Back Surgery, Likes the 2019 Mets

by: Seth Carlson Mets Merized Online 9m

Keith Hernandez will have a surgical operation on his back later next week, according to his twitter account on Saturday and the New York Post.The surgery, which is to repair a ruptured disc,

