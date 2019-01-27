New York Mets
Alderson announces he's healthy, cancer free
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 5m
Former Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, who stepped down from that role last June after a recurrence of cancer, announced on Saturday night that he is cancer-free during the New York Baseball Writers' Association of America Dinner. Alderson made...
