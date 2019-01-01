New York Mets

MLB Daily Dish
1059815976.jpg

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Royals close to Merrifield extension, Athletics and Mets keep this faint stove alive

by: Cristiana Caruso SB Nation: MLB Daily Dish 3m

The Royals are nearing a major contract extension with their franchise corner stone and the Mets didn’t do something disappointing. Are these good omens of what’s to come?

Tweets