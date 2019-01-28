New York Mets

New York Post
Gavin-cecchini

Mets’ first-rounder Gavin Cecchini is victim of Justin Wilson signing

by: Mark W. Sanchez New York Post 24m

Three weeks after trading one 2012 first-round pick, the Mets have gotten rid of another. First it was Kevin Plawecki being shipped to Cleveland, and now it is Gavin Cecchini being designated for

Tweets