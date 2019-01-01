New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201901251714620595142

Mets reliever: Many teams would rather make money than win

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 7m

After finalizing a $10 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets, reliever Justin Wilson concluded that the number of teams not pursuing free agents has damaged the market. ''I think for the role that I pitch in, late in the game and high-leve

Tweets