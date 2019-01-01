New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets DFA former first-round pick Gavin Cecchini
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 9m
While it was a bit of a surprise that the Mets DFA'd Cecchini instead of 40-man roster pitchers such as Tim Peterson and Drew Gagnon, the team is loaded when it comes to infielders on the 40-man roster.
Tweets
-
Former first-round pick Gavin Cecchini’s Mets career may be over, as the Mets have designated him for assignment to make room for newly acquired Justin Wilson. https://t.co/jRUidjYrGVBlogger / Podcaster
-
As @JonHeyman 1st reported #Reds are trying for Realmuto. #Marlins see Cincy as having pieces to get it done. Not at finish line and others remain. Over weekend, sense was #Dodgers had strongest chance. Pressure is on Miami to get done, preferably b4 spring training.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Also think Cecchini and Smith are different cases. Cecchini just hasn't developed way team hoped. Smith, IMO, had his value/development stunted by Mets' actions.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boy did AMBS miss Mets twitterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Has been floated that Cecchini may fare better in another system. I also think that may be the case with Dom Smith.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: “It is the funniest thing you’ve seen in your life,” Jim Nantz said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” https://t.co/gnI383mFeF via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets