Mets DFA former first-round pick Gavin Cecchini

9m

While it was a bit of a surprise that the Mets DFA'd Cecchini instead of 40-man roster pitchers such as Tim Peterson and Drew Gagnon, the team is loaded when it comes to infielders on the 40-man roster.

