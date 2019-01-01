New York Mets

Mets' Justin Wilson latest player to cast doubts on MLB teams' devotion to winning

by: Joe Rivera Sporting News 19m

In his introductory conference call, the new Mets reliever echoed Justin Verlander's comments from over the weekend weekend, saying teams seem more focused on making money than putting winning teams on the field.

