New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' Justin Wilson latest player to cast doubts on MLB teams' devotion to winning
by: Joe Rivera — Sporting News 19m
In his introductory conference call, the new Mets reliever echoed Justin Verlander's comments from over the weekend weekend, saying teams seem more focused on making money than putting winning teams on the field.
Tweets
-
Former first-round pick Gavin Cecchini’s Mets career may be over, as the Mets have designated him for assignment to make room for newly acquired Justin Wilson. https://t.co/jRUidjYrGVBlogger / Podcaster
-
As @JonHeyman 1st reported #Reds are trying for Realmuto. #Marlins see Cincy as having pieces to get it done. Not at finish line and others remain. Over weekend, sense was #Dodgers had strongest chance. Pressure is on Miami to get done, preferably b4 spring training.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Also think Cecchini and Smith are different cases. Cecchini just hasn't developed way team hoped. Smith, IMO, had his value/development stunted by Mets' actions.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Boy did AMBS miss Mets twitterBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Has been floated that Cecchini may fare better in another system. I also think that may be the case with Dom Smith.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AndrewMarchand: “It is the funniest thing you’ve seen in your life,” Jim Nantz said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.” https://t.co/gnI383mFeF via @nypostsportsBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets