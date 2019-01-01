New York Mets
Mets Designate Gavin Cecchini, Announce Justin Wilson Signing
by: Jeff Todd — MLB Trade Rumors 16m
The Mets have designated infielder Gavin Cecchini for assignment, per a club announcement. His roster spot will go to just-signed …
Former first-round pick Gavin Cecchini’s Mets career may be over, as the Mets have designated him for assignment to make room for newly acquired Justin Wilson. https://t.co/jRUidjYrGVBlogger / Podcaster
As @JonHeyman 1st reported #Reds are trying for Realmuto. #Marlins see Cincy as having pieces to get it done. Not at finish line and others remain. Over weekend, sense was #Dodgers had strongest chance. Pressure is on Miami to get done, preferably b4 spring training.Beat Writer / Columnist
Also think Cecchini and Smith are different cases. Cecchini just hasn't developed way team hoped. Smith, IMO, had his value/development stunted by Mets' actions.Beat Writer / Columnist
Boy did AMBS miss Mets twitterBeat Writer / Columnist
Has been floated that Cecchini may fare better in another system. I also think that may be the case with Dom Smith.Beat Writer / Columnist
