New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets oust former first-rounder to make room for Justin Wilson - NY Daily News
by: Mark Fischer — NY Daily News 3m
The Mets officially struck out on another first rounder.
Tweets
-
WOW, Mets should have been all over Shawn Kelley who just signed a 2.75M deal with a club option with Texas... that is an INSANE deal for someone who is a very solid reliver. Definitely a missed opportunityBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MattEhalt: Regarding Cecchini: It's far too simplistic to just say SEAGER!! when looking back. Remember, draftability (Cecchini is a Boras client), projections, etc. play into those decisions. Mets brass has a good record with first-rounders.Blogger / Podcaster
-
It’s get tougher every year. Now I’m leaving 3 children instead of 2. Getting an early start to this exciting year. Can’t thank you enough jfraz14 for making this beautiful family. Love… https://t.co/q2nO2Ya9nPPlayer
-
Indeed but as we all know Mets fans rarely relaxLooks as if #Mets fans can relax. Their team has been pronounced a contender, by their newest bullpen addition and someone who's certainly not shy about voicing his opinions, Justin Wilson. @WheresKernan has the report: https://t.co/d27FYoqCQwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MikeVacc: My man @NYPost_Serby and I tried something different today, a columnist’s duet to try and settle who the best coach of all time, in any sport, is. Not surprisingly, a split decision. https://t.co/qYTodI7zI3Blogger / Podcaster
-
Maybe not the best of ideas https://t.co/KPLnNWxm9mBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets