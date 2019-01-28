New York Mets

Mets officially sign Wilson, designate Cecchini

NEW YORK -- One Met's beginning is another Met's end. In making official their two-year, $10 million pact with Justin Wilson on Monday, the Mets designated infielder Gavin Cecchini, their first-round Draft pick in 2012, for assignment, possibly...

