Twists of baseball fate: Dillon Gee made his major league debut on Sept. 7, 2010, in place of an injured Johan Santana. Almost four years later -- May 15, 2014 -- Gee landed on the DL, opening the door for the debut of a 25-year-old called up as a reliever, Jacob deGrom.

Dillon Gee Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported… https://t.co/7DoNK4n3YA