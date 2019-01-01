New York Mets

Mets Minors
Maxresdefault-e1530530739517

MMN 2019 Top 50 Prospects: 22, Powerful Freddy Valdez

by: Michael Mayer Mets Minors 27m

Freddy ValdezPos: OF     B/T: R/R     Age: 12/6/2001 (17)Acquired: International Free Agent from Dominican Republic on July 2, 20182018 Stats: Hasn’t played yetThe Mets went

Tweets

  • profile photo
    MetsMinors.Net @Mets_Minors 50s
    Updated: MMN 2019 Top 50 Prospects: 21, Powerful Freddy Valdez https://t.co/Lotv4nbQoe #Mets
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Joe DeMayo @PSLToFlushing 5m
    Congrats to Dillon on his retirement. He was one of my favorite #Mets prospects to interview. Did so 3 times and he was always nothing but nice to me
    Dillon Gee
    Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported… https://t.co/7DoNK4n3YA
    Minors
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    Twists of baseball fate: Dillon Gee made his major league debut on Sept. 7, 2010, in place of an injured Johan Santana. Almost four years later -- May 15, 2014 -- Gee landed on the DL, opening the door for the debut of a 25-year-old called up as a reliever, Jacob deGrom.
    Dillon Gee
    Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported… https://t.co/7DoNK4n3YA
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Michael Mayer @mikemayerMMO 13m
    RT @John_Edwards_: Lucas Duda LF https://t.co/HyIXpFL94R
    Blogger / Podcaster
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 14m
    Twists of baseball fate: Dillon Gee made his major league debut on Sept. 7, 2010, in place of an injured Johan Santana. Almost years later -- May 15, 2014 -- Gee landed on the DL, opening the door for the debut of a 25-year-old called up as a reliever, Jacob deGrom.
    Dillon Gee
    Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported… https://t.co/7DoNK4n3YA
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • profile photo
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 16m
    Twists of baseball fate: Dillon Gee made is major league debut on Sept. 7, 2010, in place of an injured Johan Santana. Almost years later -- May 15, 2014 -- Dillon Gee landed on the DL, opening the door for the debut of a 25-year-old called up as a reliever, Jacob deGrom.
    Dillon Gee
    Thank you to this great game! I gave it everything I had and now it’s time to move on. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity for my career! Thank you to everyone who has supported… https://t.co/7DoNK4n3YA
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  • More Mets Tweets