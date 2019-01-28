New York Mets

Dillon Gee calls it a career

MLB: Mets

Dillon Gee, who won 51 games during an eight-year Major League career with the Mets, Royals, Twins and Rangers, announced his retirement on Instagram on Monday. "Thank you to the game for the places I've been and the friendships I've gained over the...

