Hot Stove Rumor Roundup: Reds “Aggressively” Pursuing Realmuto

by: Pat Ragazzo Mets Merized Online 20m

Reds Making Aggressive Push for RealmutoJon Heyman of Fancred reported yesterday that the Cincinnati Reds have now emerged as the third team making a push for Miami Marlins catcher, JT Realmuto.

