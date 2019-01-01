New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Eyeing big 2019, Michael Conforto says 2018 was 'bare minimum' of what he can do

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 15m

From July 12 through the end of the season, Conforto hit .272/.360/.537 with 18 homers (he hit 28 overall last season) and 15 doubles in 72 games (268 at-bats).

Tweets