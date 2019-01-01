New York Mets

Double G Sports
Usa_today_10150812.0

Justin Wilson officially signs with New York Mets

by: Jesse Natale Double G Sports 8m

The New York Mets made it official this past Monday, signing left-handed reliever, Justin Wilson. The veteran signed a two-year deal, worth $10 million. In order to make room for Wilson, the Mets decided to release former 2012 first-round draft pick...

Tweets