New 1969 Mets book: They Said It Couldn’t Be Done
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1m
Hello! I thought you might be interested in this cool new book. I know I am. Thanks to both Wayne and his publisher for providing me with an advance copy. The book is out March 26th They Said It Couldn’t Be Done: The ’69 Mets, New York City, and...
